Senator Sheehan: US will play its role in security guarantees for Ukraine

Security guarantees for Ukraine can be realized in different ways, as this will be part of what will be negotiated to end the war. The United States plays a role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. This was stated by Senator Jeanne Sheehan, UNN reports.

I believe that it is in the interests of the United States to continue military assistance as much as it is in the interests of Ukraine. Putin will not stop in Ukraine. It is important that we not only let him know that, but also let other enemies of the United States who are watching this conflict very closely. We believe that a positive outcome in Ukraine is in the interest of the United States. I think that a bipartisan group in Congress that supports Ukraine and a positive solution that we can see after a peace agreement is possible only after a security guarantee. We saw what happened in 2014 when Russia invaded, we were not bold enough - Sheikhin said.

She emphasized that security guarantees can be implemented in different ways.

This is part of what the negotiations will be about. And I think that the US will play a role in this, Europe has a role, but this will be finally decided by the negotiations - Sheikhin added.

At the same time, Senator Tom Tillis said that Ukraine should be at the center of these negotiations for the peace to last.

NATO member states can play a role and they can support peace and rebuild Ukraine - Tillis said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has statedthat Ukraine should have clearly defined security guarantees: NATO or a reliable alternative.