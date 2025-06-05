Rutte on the NATO summit: we will discuss defense spending, it is important to be able to defend ourselves in 3-7 years

During the NATO summit in The Hague, the issues of defense spending by allies in the future, a new investment plan for defense will be resolved. It is important to be able to defend ourselves not only today, but also in three, five, seven years. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, reports UNN.

Details

"Sometimes people think that the Hague will discuss the percentage of GDP spent on defense, as if it is something we take from the air. This is not true. What will we decide in The Hague? The amount we will spend on defense in the future, a new investment plan for defense. There will be a reference to what we need, what capabilities. It is important that we discuss today the capabilities, opportunities and gaps not only so that we can defend ourselves today, but also in three, five, seven years. And all these investments must be financed," Rutte said.

He noted that today at the meeting, the allies will inform each other how to build the strongest spending system in the budget.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte invited the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Alliance summit in The Hague, which will be held in June.

Bloomberg reported that the White House announced that US President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, against the background of the US "seeking to unite members of the alliance" to increase NATO funding.

The summit will take place on June 24-25 shortly after the G7 leaders' summit in Canada, where a series of high-level meetings are planned, at which allies will discuss progress in mediating a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.