Hamas leader in talks with Arab mediators insists on complete ceasefire in Gaza - WSJ

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72824 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139460 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144542 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238720 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163588 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147882 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206022 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110149 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34165 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52759 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105916 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 51232 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219472 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232105 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219284 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 8102 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15879 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105903 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110140 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158419 views
Hamas leader in talks with Arab mediators insists on complete ceasefire in Gaza - WSJ

Hamas leader in talks with Arab mediators insists on complete ceasefire in Gaza - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21347 views

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told Arab mediators that Hamas will not lay down its weapons and will not sign the proposal demanding it, insisting on a complete cease-fire in Gaza, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

The Hamas leader gave the first response to Biden's plan, telling Arab negotiators that he would only agree to a peace agreement if Israel committed to a complete cease-fire. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

The leader of the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, told Arab mediators in a brief message they received on Thursday that Hamas would not lay down its weapons and sign a proposal demanding it.,

Hamas will not lay down its arms and sign a proposal demanding it

Sinvar told the intermediaries

In addition, Hamas issued a memorandum to Palestinian groups stating that "the agreement of US President Joe Biden does not lay the right foundations for the necessary agreement." They claim that the document does not guarantee a permanent ceasefire. According to them, the agreement aims to "make the end of the war temporary and allow Israeli forces to continue to remain in the Gaza Strip." A Hamas official says the agreement allows Israel to take hostages and then resume the war. However, Hamas has not yet given its final approval or rejection of the proposal.

IDF reports death of four hostages held by Hamas04.06.24, 03:19 • 29238 views

The Wall Street Journal writes that world leaders are putting pressure on Hamas. The US presidential administration, together with Brazil, Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria and Canada, called on Israel and Hamas to take the last steps to release the hostages.

The statement said that the signatory countries support a cease-fire, the release of hostages and the adoption of the Biden plan. Meanwhile, an Egyptian source told Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya that Cairo has received positive signals from Hamas indicating its desire to cease fire.

Recall

In early June, Joe Biden unveiled a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which provides for a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of hostages, and an increase in humanitarian aid in exchange for a comprehensive Kama Sutra ceasefire.

Netanyahu admits possibility of suspending war with Hamas for 42 days03.06.24, 18:16 • 26355 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
yakhia-sinvarYahya Sinwar
argentinaArgentina
austriaAustria
brazilBrazil
kairCairo
canadaCanada
bulgariaBulgaria
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising