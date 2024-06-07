Hamas leader in talks with Arab mediators insists on complete ceasefire in Gaza - WSJ

The Hamas leader gave the first response to Biden's plan, telling Arab negotiators that he would only agree to a peace agreement if Israel committed to a complete cease-fire. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

The leader of the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, told Arab mediators in a brief message they received on Thursday that Hamas would not lay down its weapons and sign a proposal demanding it.,

In addition, Hamas issued a memorandum to Palestinian groups stating that "the agreement of US President Joe Biden does not lay the right foundations for the necessary agreement." They claim that the document does not guarantee a permanent ceasefire. According to them, the agreement aims to "make the end of the war temporary and allow Israeli forces to continue to remain in the Gaza Strip." A Hamas official says the agreement allows Israel to take hostages and then resume the war. However, Hamas has not yet given its final approval or rejection of the proposal.

The Wall Street Journal writes that world leaders are putting pressure on Hamas. The US presidential administration, together with Brazil, Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria and Canada, called on Israel and Hamas to take the last steps to release the hostages.

The statement said that the signatory countries support a cease-fire, the release of hostages and the adoption of the Biden plan. Meanwhile, an Egyptian source told Saudi TV channel Al-Arabiya that Cairo has received positive signals from Hamas indicating its desire to cease fire.

In early June, Joe Biden unveiled a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which provides for a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of hostages, and an increase in humanitarian aid in exchange for a comprehensive Kama Sutra ceasefire.

