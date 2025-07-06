Has no relation to CHP-6: Klitschko explained what exploded

In Kyiv, a preliminary report indicates that a fuel and lubricant tank exploded in a hangar of a commercial enterprise near CHP-6. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

The explosion, which Telegram channels are currently writing about, is not related to CHP-6. Preliminarily, a fuel and lubricant tank exploded in a hangar of a commercial enterprise near the CHP. There are currently no casualties. - Klitschko wrote.

He emphasized that emergency services are on site.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that power supply was lost in residential buildings on several streets on the left bank.

Information about an explosion at CHP-6 is not true; the fire has been localized, he added.

Addition

A UNN journalist was informed by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv that a fire occurred near CHP-6 in the capital, not at it.

It was reported online that an explosion allegedly occurred at CHP-6.

Kyiv CHP-6 is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv in the current Desnianskyi district.