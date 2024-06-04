IDF reports death of four hostages held by Hamas

Israel reports the death of four hostages. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday the death of four hostages taken by the terrorist organization Hamas in October last year.

According to official figures, the victims were Chaim Peri, Joram Metzger, Amiram Cooper and Nadal Poplwell, who were abducted in the Gaza Strip on October 7. The IDF says the bodies of the dead hostages remain in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces explained that the decision to declare four hostages dead was made on the basis of intelligence data. This decision was confirmed by the expert committee of the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Ministry of religious services and the chief rabbi of Israel.

The circumstances of their deaths in Hamas captivity are still being checked, the IDF said. The military says it uses a wide range of methods to gather information about hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip.

