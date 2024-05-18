Hostages of Hamas: Israeli army finds bodies of three killed in Gaza

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72008 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105352 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148323 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249091 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173819 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165118 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148277 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42788 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37595 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31357 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55942 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50001 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249091 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237166 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224023 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72008 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55942 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112649 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113573 views
Hostages of Hamas: Israeli army finds bodies of three killed in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30918 views

The Israeli Defense Forces found the bodies of three Israeli hostages - Shani Luka, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelerent - killed by Hamas in Gaza on October 7, after a Hamas attack that killed more than 360 people and left 125 missing.

The Israel Defense Forces found the bodies of three hostages in Gaza killed by Hamas on October 7. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, Israeli troops found the bodies of three hostages in Gaza.

Shani Luka, Amit Buskila, and Yitzhak Gelerenter were murdered on October 7, and their remains were returned to Gaza. The bodies were found in a Hamas tunnel.

Local media reported that three hostages were killed by Hamas terrorists during an attack on the Nova festival in southern Israel. As a result of this attack, more than 360 people were killed and about 125 people are missing.

In a statement, the IDF said that the bodies were found during a special operation conducted on the basis of intelligence obtained through interrogations of detained terrorists.

Recall

On October 7, about 1,200 people were killed in an unprecedented attack when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. The terrorists took another 252 people back to Gaza as hostages.

15.10.23, 23:25 • 342567 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

