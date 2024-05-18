Hostages of Hamas: Israeli army finds bodies of three killed in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces found the bodies of three hostages in Gaza killed by Hamas on October 7. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, Israeli troops found the bodies of three hostages in Gaza.

Shani Luka, Amit Buskila, and Yitzhak Gelerenter were murdered on October 7, and their remains were returned to Gaza. The bodies were found in a Hamas tunnel.

Local media reported that three hostages were killed by Hamas terrorists during an attack on the Nova festival in southern Israel. As a result of this attack, more than 360 people were killed and about 125 people are missing.

In a statement, the IDF said that the bodies were found during a special operation conducted on the basis of intelligence obtained through interrogations of detained terrorists.

Recall

On October 7, about 1,200 people were killed in an unprecedented attack when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. The terrorists took another 252 people back to Gaza as hostages.