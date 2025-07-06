Russian attack on Kremenchuk: a civilian injured

Several kamikaze drones hit the territory of the Kremenchuk Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP). More than 10 civilian objects and five cars were also damaged. There are no casualties among servicemen and TCC employees. There is information about one injured civilian. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ground Forces Command, Vitaliy Sarantsev, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Several kamikaze drones hit the territory of the Kremenchuk TCC and SP, the building of the TCC itself was damaged. Also, more than 10 civilian objects and five cars were damaged. There are no casualties among servicemen and TCC employees. There is information about one injured civilian. - Sarantsev said.

In addition, the spokesman of the Ground Forces Command named the reasons for Russia's attacks on TCC and SP.

I have already noted that disrupting mobilization processes in the state is a strategic goal of the Russian Federation. It moves towards this goal in several ways. Not so long ago, there was a wave of terrorist attacks on TCC and SP, when they tried to carry explosives, or even managed to carry them, and blow them up with the perpetrators. That is, these were terrorist acts initiated by the Russian Federation. These are direct air strikes using kamikaze drones. I want to note that the strikes occur during the daytime, when people may be there. - Sarantsev said.

According to him, the third way in which Russia is trying to achieve its strategic goal is information attacks.

That is, constant information attacks regarding the activities of the TCC - he noted.

Today, July 6, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, the building was hit of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP. Due to the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP, as well as a residential building nearby.

