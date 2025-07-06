Explosion on a tanker in Russia: ammonia leak recorded

An explosion occurred on the ammonia tanker "Eco Wizard" in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The incident occurred at the terminal of JSC "MHC EuroChem" during ammonia loading operations.

Presumably, the cause was the activation of overpressure valves on the vessel's tanks, which led to two explosions in the engine room area.

As a result of the explosions, the vessel's hull sustained breaches, and a large amount of seawater began to enter through these breaches. Because of this, the vessel began to sink and listed to port. An ammonia leak into the water occurred. The crew of 20 people was evacuated ashore; there were no casualties.

Recall

In Novorossiysk, on the night of July 6, an "attack by uncrewed boats" was announced. Sirens and explosions were heard in the city.