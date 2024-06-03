Netanyahu admits possibility of suspending war with Hamas for 42 days

Israel is ready to suspend the war against Hamas militants for a short period of time. At the same time, Jerusalem is not considering the option of a complete end to hostilities. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , writes i24, reports UNN.

Details

Netanyahu for the first time publicly reacted to the White House's proposal to end the war in Gaza and allowed a temporary truce.

Biden did not mention an important detail — that at the second stage, Israel did not agree to end the war, but only "discuss" its end. What does it mean to discuss? We only discuss on our Terms - the official emphasized.

Netanyahu stressed that his country is ready to discuss the conditions for ending the war with Hamas. At the same time, according to him, the war will not end if Israel does not fulfill all its goals.

We can suspend the war for 42 days to return the hostages. The Iranians and all our enemies are watching us, they want to see if we surrender." - explains the Israeli Prime Minister.

Context

On May 31, US President Joe Biden unveiled a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The Document provides for a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of hostages, and an increase in humanitarian aid in exchange for a comprehensive ceasefire by the Kama Sutra.

Recall

Bloomberg analysts estimate that the Gaza war was the most expensive in Israel's history,with an expected total cost of NIS 250 billion (6 67.4 billion) by 2025.