Netanyahu admits possibility of suspending war with Hamas for 42 days

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6862 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141268 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241031 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163923 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220464 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112973 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111632 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43088 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61924 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107546 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63919 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241031 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220056 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15467 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22323 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107546 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111632 views
Netanyahu admits possibility of suspending war with Hamas for 42 days

Netanyahu admits possibility of suspending war with Hamas for 42 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26356 views

Israel is ready to suspend the war against Hamas militants for a short period of time, but is not considering a complete cessation of hostilities.

Israel is ready to suspend the war against Hamas militants for a short period of time. At the same time, Jerusalem is not considering the option of a complete end to hostilities. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , writes i24, reports UNN.   

Details 

Netanyahu for the first time publicly reacted to the White House's proposal to end the war in Gaza and allowed a temporary truce.

Biden did not mention an important detail — that at the second stage, Israel did not agree to end the war, but only "discuss" its end. What does it mean to discuss? We only discuss on our Terms

- the official emphasized.

Netanyahu stressed that his country is ready to discuss the conditions for ending the war with Hamas. At the same time, according to him, the war will not end if Israel does not fulfill all its goals.

We can suspend the war for 42 days to return the hostages. The Iranians and all our enemies are watching us, they want to see if we surrender."

- explains the Israeli Prime Minister. 

Context 

On May 31, US President Joe Biden unveiled a new plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The Document provides for a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of hostages, and an increase in humanitarian aid in exchange for a comprehensive ceasefire by the Kama Sutra.

Recall

Bloomberg analysts estimate that the Gaza war was the most expensive in Israel's history,with an expected total cost of NIS 250 billion (6 67.4 billion) by 2025.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
