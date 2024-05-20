ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Galant and three Hamas leaders

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court are seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and three Hamas leaders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ICC statement.

An application for an arrest warrant to the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court regarding the situation in the State of Palestine was filed by ICC Prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad.

Based on the evidence gathered and examined by my Office, I have probable cause to believe that the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense of Israel Yoav Gallant are criminally responsible for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the territory of the State of Palestine (Gaza Strip) - the prosecutor said in a statement.

It concerns the events in the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023. In particular, Israeli officials are charged:

Starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare as a war crime in violation of Article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;

wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health contrary to Article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to Article 8(2)(c)(i);

Intentional killing contrary to Article 8(2)(a)(i) or murder as a war crime contrary to Article 8(2)(c)(i);

Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as a war crime in violation of Articles 8(2)(b)(i) or 8(2)(e)(i);

Extermination and/or killing contrary to Articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;

Persecution as a crime against humanity, contrary to Article 7(1)(h);

Other inhumane acts constitute crimes against humanity in violation of Article 7(1)(k).

Israel, like all states, has the right to take measures to protect its population. This right, however, does not relieve Israel or any state of its obligations to comply with international humanitarian law. (...) Today's statements are the result of an independent and impartial investigation by my Office - ICC Prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad said.

In addition, in this statement, the ICC stated that the leader of Hamas is criminally responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the territory of Israel and the State of Palestine (Gaza Strip). In particular, it refers to:

Yahya Sinwar (head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip),

Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, better known as DEIF (commander-in-chief of Hamas' military wing,)

Ismail Haniyeh (Head of the Politburo of Hamas).



The ICC believes that all of them are criminally responsible for the killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians during the attacks carried out by Hamas and other armed groups on October 7, 2023, and the taking of at least 245 hostages.

My office will not hesitate to file further arrest warrant applications if and when we believe that the threshold for a realistic prospect of conviction has been met. I again call on all parties to the current conflict to abide by the law - ICC Prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad emphasized .

Earlier, the media reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had allegedly appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to help prevent the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants for high-ranking officials of his country