Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Galant and three Hamas leaders

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Galant and three Hamas leaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16568 views

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023.

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court are seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and three Hamas leaders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ICC statement. 

Details

An application for an arrest warrant to the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court regarding the situation in the State of Palestine was filed by ICC Prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad.

Based on the evidence gathered and examined by my Office, I have probable cause to believe that the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense of Israel Yoav Gallant are criminally responsible for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the territory of the State of Palestine (Gaza Strip)

- the prosecutor said in a statement.

Israeli troops seize part of Rafah in Gaza: dozens killed and wounded19.05.24, 06:39 • 43770 views

It concerns the events in the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023. In particular, Israeli officials are charged:

  • Starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare as a war crime in violation of Article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;
  • wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health contrary to Article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to Article 8(2)(c)(i);
  • Intentional killing contrary to Article 8(2)(a)(i) or murder as a war crime contrary to Article 8(2)(c)(i);
  • Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as a war crime in violation of Articles 8(2)(b)(i) or 8(2)(e)(i);
  • Extermination and/or killing contrary to Articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;
  • Persecution as a crime against humanity, contrary to Article 7(1)(h);
  • Other inhumane acts constitute crimes against humanity in violation of Article 7(1)(k).

Israel, like all states, has the right to take measures to protect its population. This right, however, does not relieve Israel or any state of its obligations to comply with international humanitarian law. (...) Today's statements are the result of an independent and impartial investigation by my Office

- ICC Prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad said.

AddendumA

In addition, in this statement, the ICC stated that the leader of Hamas is criminally responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the territory of Israel and the State of Palestine (Gaza Strip). In particular, it refers to: 

  • Yahya Sinwar (head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip),  
  • Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, better known as DEIF (commander-in-chief of Hamas' military wing,)
  • Ismail Haniyeh (Head of the Politburo of Hamas).

The ICC believes that all of them are criminally responsible for the killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians during the attacks carried out by Hamas  and other armed groups on October 7, 2023, and the taking of at least 245 hostages.

Hostages of Hamas: Israeli army finds bodies of three killed in Gaza18.05.24, 07:35 • 30920 views

My office will not hesitate to file further arrest warrant applications if and when we believe that the threshold for a realistic prospect of conviction has been met. I again call on all parties to the current conflict to abide by the law 

- ICC Prosecutor Khan Karim Asad Ahmad emphasized .

Recall

Earlier, the media reported  that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had allegedly appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to help prevent the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants for high-ranking officials of his country

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
yakhia-sinvarYahya Sinwar
the-hagueThe Hague
ismail-haniyehIsmail Haniyeh
gaza-cityGaza City
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
rafakhRafah
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

