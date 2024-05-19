Israeli troops seize part of Rafah in Gaza: dozens killed and wounded

Israeli troops advance into the northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians. Part of the territory in Rafah was seized. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Israeli troops entered parts of the northern Gaza Strip, which had been spared in previous months during the ongoing conflict. Dozens of Palestinians, including medical personnel, were reported killed and wounded during the operation.

In addition, Israeli troops seized part of the territory in the city of Rafah near the border with Egypt.

This city is overcrowded with refugees seeking refuge from violence. Israeli activity in the region has raised alarms in Cairo and Washington, as observers fear it could exacerbate tensions and worsen the humanitarian situation.

