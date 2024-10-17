Israel announces elimination of three terrorists in Gaza: one of them may be Hamas leader
Kyiv • UNN
The IDF announced the elimination of three terrorists in the Gaza Strip, one of whom may be Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The identities of the terrorists and information about the hostages are being checked.
Today, October 17, the Israeli army announced the alleged elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip. UNN reports this with reference to a statement from the IDF.
Three terrorists were killed during IDF operations in the Gaza Strip. IDF and IDF investigate possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar
It is noted that currently terrorists' identities cannot be confirmed.
The IDF also reported that no signs of hostages were found in the building where the terrorists were eliminated. The forces operating in the area continue to act with the necessary caution, the IDF added.
