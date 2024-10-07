Israel strikes Hamas command centers in the Gaza Strip, allegedly operating in a hospital

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a precision strike on Hamas terrorists operating in command and control centers built into the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital in the Deir al-Balah area of the Gaza Strip. The IDF reported this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The report states that these control centers were used by terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against the IDF and Israeli forces.

Prior to the strike, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risks to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence, - the statement said.

The IDF added that the Israeli army will continue its operation against Hamas, protecting Israeli citizens.

Recall

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets carried out new strikes on the infrastructure and weapons depots of the Hezbollah group in the Lebanese capital.