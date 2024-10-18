Iran says Hamas leader's death will strengthen “spirit of resistance”
Iran's mission to the UN said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will strengthen the “spirit of resistance.” Iranian diplomats called Sinwar a “martyr” and an example for young people, emphasizing the continuation of resistance.
Iran's mission to the United Nations said that the circumstances of the death of the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Yahya Sinwar, will strengthen the “spirit of resistance.” This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.
It is noted that Sinwar was probably killed during a battle with Israeli troops in Rafah, and was not hiding in a bunker, as Israel constantly portrays him.
The Iranian mission to the UN called the Hamas leader a “martyr” who “will become an example for young people and children who continue his path to the liberation of Palestine.
“As long as there is occupation and aggression, the resistance will continue, because the martyr is alive and is a source of inspiration,” Iranian diplomats said in a statement.
The IDF officially announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, a Hamas leader, in the Gaza Strip on October 16. Sinwar, who was responsible for the October 7 attack, was found and killed by soldiers of the 828th Brigade after a long period of hiding.