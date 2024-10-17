Israeli army confirms elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
The IDF officially announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, in the Gaza Strip on October 16. Sinwar, who was responsible for the October 7 attack, was found and killed by soldiers of the 828th Brigade after a long period of hiding.
The Israeli Defense Forces officially confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a result of one of operations in the Gaza Strip. This is stated on the official website of the IDF, reports UNN.
Yahya Sinwar planned and carried out the October 7 massacre, promoted his murderous ideology both before and during the war, and was responsible for the murders and kidnappings of many Israelis
It is noted that Sinwar was eliminated yesterday, October 16. The Hamas leader had been hiding behind civilians and hiding in underground tunnels for more than a year.
The IDF emphasizes that dozens of operations conducted recently have restricted the ability of Yahya Sinwar to move. As a result, this made it possible to eliminate him.
IDF soldiers of the 828th Brigade (Bislach) operating in the area identified and eliminated three terrorists. After completing the process of identifying the body, it was confirmed that Yahya Sinwar had been eliminated
The Israeli army attacked Hamas command centers located in the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital in the Gaza Strip. The IDF stated that it had taken measures to minimize risks to civilians.