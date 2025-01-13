After Yahya Sinwar's assassination, Hamas is led by his brother Mohammed Sinwar - The Wall Street Journal

After the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, his younger brother Muhammad Sinwar became the new leader and is currently working to rebuild the militant group.

After the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, the Doha-based Hamas leadership decided to create a collective council instead of appointing a new leader.

However, the militants in Gaza did not support this decision, and now operate autonomously under the leadership of Mohammed Sinwar.

Mohammed Sinwar is about 50 years old and has long been considered close to his older brother, who was more than 10 years older than him. Like Yahya Sinwar, he joined Hamas at an early age and was considered close to the head of the movement's armed wing, Mohammed Deif.

Unlike his brother, who spent more than 20 years in an Israeli prison, Muhammad has not been imprisoned, so he is “less understandable to Israeli security authorities.

According to Arab officials, he mostly operated behind the scenes, which is why he was nicknamed “The Shadow.

We are making every effort to find him - said a senior Israeli official from the Southern Command, which is in charge of the fighting in Gaza.

Mohammed Sinwar was reportedly involved in the kidnapping of Israeli soldier in 2006. This led to a prisoner exchange in 2011, as a result of which Yahya Sinwar was released.

After the deaths of Yahya Sinwar, Deif and Deif's deputy, Muhammad Sinwar is now the most senior Hamas commander in Gaza, along with Izz al-Din Haddad, the military leader in northern Gaza, according to political scientists who study the militant group.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the IDF officially announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, in the Gaza Strip on October 16. Sinwar, responsible for the October 7 attack, was found and killed by soldiers of the 828th Brigade after a long hiding place.