After Yahya Sinwar's assassination, Hamas is led by his brother Mohammed Sinwar - The Wall Street Journal

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136523 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121428 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129501 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109526 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158980 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104289 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113868 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117108 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 66366 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122799 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121134 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 59354 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 73565 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136523 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187088 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176476 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121134 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122799 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132279 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149709 views
After Yahya Sinwar's assassination, Hamas is led by his brother Mohammed Sinwar - The Wall Street Journal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21808 views

Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of the assassinated Yahya Sinwar, has become the new leader of Hamas in Gaza. He is known by the nickname “The Shadow” and is working to restore the militant groups, despite the decision of the leadership in Doha.

After the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, his younger brother Muhammad Sinwar became the new leader and is currently working to rebuild the militant group.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, UNN and UNN.

Details [1

After the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, the Doha-based Hamas leadership decided to create a collective council instead of appointing a new leader.

However, the militants in Gaza did not support this decision, and now operate autonomously under the leadership of Mohammed Sinwar.

Mohammed Sinwar is about 50 years old and has long been considered close to his older brother, who was more than 10 years older than him. Like Yahya Sinwar, he joined Hamas at an early age and was considered close to the head of the movement's armed wing, Mohammed Deif. 

Unlike his brother, who spent more than 20 years in an Israeli prison, Muhammad has not been imprisoned, so he is “less understandable to Israeli security authorities.

According to Arab officials, he mostly operated behind the scenes, which is why he was nicknamed “The Shadow.

We are making every effort to find him

- said a senior Israeli official from the Southern Command, which is in charge of the fighting in Gaza.

Mohammed Sinwar was reportedly involved in the kidnapping of  Israeli soldier in 2006. This led to a prisoner exchange in 2011, as a result of which Yahya Sinwar was released.

After the deaths of Yahya Sinwar, Deif and Deif's deputy, Muhammad Sinwar is now the most senior Hamas commander in Gaza, along with Izz al-Din Haddad, the military leader in northern Gaza, according to political scientists who study the militant group.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the IDF officially announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, in the Gaza Strip on October 16. Sinwar, responsible for the October 7 attack, was found and killed by soldiers of the 828th Brigade after a long hiding place.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
israelIsrael
yakhia-sinvarYahya Sinwar
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising