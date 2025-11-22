In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missing
Kyiv • UNN
After the Russian attack on Ternopil, where 32 people died, seven are considered missing, and search operations are ongoing. 596 appeals have been registered from victims, 344 of which concern damage to housing.
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations have been ongoing for the fourth day after the Russian attack. Seven people are still considered missing, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.
Details
Police reported that during the tragedy, 596 appeals were registered from victims. Of these, 344 concern the destruction or damage of housing, and another 91 concern damage to vehicles.
Search operations continue around the clock. Police psychologists, together with colleagues from other specialized services, provide psychological assistance to citizens.
According to official data, 32 people died, including six children. 94 people were injured, including 18 children. Seven people are considered missing.
Rescuers continue to work tirelessly.
Recall
Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and attack drones on the night of November 19.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia launched Kh-101 cruise missiles at residential high-rise buildings in Ternopil. The missiles were launched from Tu-95MS and Tu-160MS aircraft from the territory of the Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.