In Ternopil, the death toll after the Russian strike rose to 36: a woman died in the hospital

10:36 AM • 2074 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 4974 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36279 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 42173 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 55115 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 46668 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 43239 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 34269 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28902 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24899 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Popular news
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 30824 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 29408 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 29999 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 20844 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN07:31 AM • 9520 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36279 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 42219 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 48525 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 56652 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 65890 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 34158 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 36500 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 92929 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 68044 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 84171 views
S-300 missile system

In Ternopil, the death toll after the Russian strike rose to 36: a woman died in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

In Ternopil, the death toll from the Russian strike on November 19 rose to 36 people. A seriously wounded woman, born in 1944, a resident of a house on 15 Kvitnya Street, died in a Lviv hospital.

In Ternopil, the death toll after the Russian strike rose to 36: a woman died in the hospital

In Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian attack on November 19 increased to 36 people. A seriously wounded woman born in 1944 died in St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Ternopil regional police, Serhiy Ziubanenko, writes UNN.

Today we received another sad news. A woman who was seriously wounded as a result of a missile attack on Ternopil on November 19 died in St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv. She was a pensioner born in 1944, a resident of a house on 15 Kvitnia Street, which was damaged as a result of the enemy shelling.

- the message says.

It is noted that as of December 2, the number of dead has increased to 36 people, including 29 adults and seven children.

Unfortunately, 5 people (four adults and one child) are still considered missing. Our investigators, forensic experts, and dog handlers continue to work to establish the fate of each. We will continue to document the consequences of the crime and help the affected families.

- Ziubanenko emphasized.

Recall

Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones on the night of November 19.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 19, Russia launched X-101 cruise missiles at residential high-rise buildings in Ternopil. The missiles were launched from Tu-95MS and Tu-160MS aircraft from the territory of the Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.

The Ternopil building, hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be dismantled - it is beyond repair - OVA28.11.25, 18:12 • 8788 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
