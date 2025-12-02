In Ternopil, the death toll after the Russian strike rose to 36: a woman died in the hospital

In Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian attack on November 19 increased to 36 people. A seriously wounded woman born in 1944 died in St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Ternopil regional police, Serhiy Ziubanenko, writes UNN.

Today we received another sad news. A woman who was seriously wounded as a result of a missile attack on Ternopil on November 19 died in St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv. She was a pensioner born in 1944, a resident of a house on 15 Kvitnia Street, which was damaged as a result of the enemy shelling. - the message says.

It is noted that as of December 2, the number of dead has increased to 36 people, including 29 adults and seven children.

Unfortunately, 5 people (four adults and one child) are still considered missing. Our investigators, forensic experts, and dog handlers continue to work to establish the fate of each. We will continue to document the consequences of the crime and help the affected families. - Ziubanenko emphasized.

Recall

Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones on the night of November 19.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 19, Russia launched X-101 cruise missiles at residential high-rise buildings in Ternopil. The missiles were launched from Tu-95MS and Tu-160MS aircraft from the territory of the Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.

The Ternopil building, hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be dismantled - it is beyond repair - OVA