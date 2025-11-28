$42.190.11
03:39 PM • 2040 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 4594 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 13049 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13182 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 11755 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 27490 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19671 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17663 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32858 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19512 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Hungary
The Ternopil building, hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be dismantled - it is beyond repair - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The multi-story building in Ternopil at 8 Vasyl Stus Street, which is beyond repair after being hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be demolished. More than 30 people, including seven children, died as a result of the attack.

The Ternopil building, hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be dismantled - it is beyond repair - OVA

In Ternopil, the demolition of the high-rise building at 8 Vasyl Stus Street, which was hit by Russian missiles on November 19, killing more than 30 people, will begin. According to the Regional Military Administration, the building is beyond repair and restoration, UNN writes.

Details

An extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations at the regional military administration was held. The event took place in a mixed format, as the head of the Ternopil OVA, the head of the commission Vyacheslav Nehoda, worked on site - directly at the site of the elimination of the consequences of the Russian strikes that occurred on November 19 in Ternopil.

- reported the OVA.

The main issue of discussion was the technical inspection of the house. Experts concluded that "the structures of the house are so destroyed that it is beyond restoration." The destruction of load-bearing elements and the high risk of further collapse became the basis for the decision to dismantle.

Seven children became victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil: a 12-year-old girl died27.11.25, 10:44 • 3518 views

Separately, the commission heard information from law enforcement agencies: "Criminal proceedings regarding the strike have been opened under articles on war crimes."

During the inspection, investigators seized missile fragments confirming the type of weapons used and the enemy's intention to strike the residential sector.

- emphasized the OVA.

Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19: death toll rises to 35, including 7 children28.11.25, 13:07 • 3496 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ternopil