The Ternopil building, hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be dismantled - it is beyond repair - OVA

In Ternopil, the demolition of the high-rise building at 8 Vasyl Stus Street, which was hit by Russian missiles on November 19, killing more than 30 people, will begin. According to the Regional Military Administration, the building is beyond repair and restoration, UNN writes.

Details

An extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations at the regional military administration was held. The event took place in a mixed format, as the head of the Ternopil OVA, the head of the commission Vyacheslav Nehoda, worked on site - directly at the site of the elimination of the consequences of the Russian strikes that occurred on November 19 in Ternopil. - reported the OVA.

The main issue of discussion was the technical inspection of the house. Experts concluded that "the structures of the house are so destroyed that it is beyond restoration." The destruction of load-bearing elements and the high risk of further collapse became the basis for the decision to dismantle.

Separately, the commission heard information from law enforcement agencies: "Criminal proceedings regarding the strike have been opened under articles on war crimes."

During the inspection, investigators seized missile fragments confirming the type of weapons used and the enemy's intention to strike the residential sector. - emphasized the OVA.

