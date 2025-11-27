Seven children became victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil: a 12-year-old girl died

$42.300.10
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 9824 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 8476 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 30948 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 31994 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 64916 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 32977 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31209 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21556 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13273 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?November 27, 12:04 AM • 7616 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigationNovember 27, 01:14 AM • 18897 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 19064 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 12213 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 19151 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 64 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 9824 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 31600 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 64916 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 36111 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Germany
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 3888 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 39766 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 73871 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 90067 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 89786 views
Seven children became victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil: a 12-year-old girl died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

12-year-old Adriana Unolt died after nine days of fighting for her life, becoming the seventh child killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on Ternopil on November 19. The total number of victims reached 34; her mother died earlier, and her sister is still in the hospital.

Seven children became victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil: a 12-year-old girl died

Another child became a victim of the Russian strike on November 19 in Ternopil - thus, 34 people are currently known to have died as a result of the Russian attack, including 7 children, said the mayor of the city Serhiy Nadal on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Tragic news about the death of another child from a missile attack on Ternopil. Little Adriana Unolt, 12 years old, died after a nine-day struggle for life. Her mother died, her sister is still in the hospital. Now Adriana is where there is no fear and explosions - next to her mother, in a quiet and bright place, inaccessible to war," Nadal wrote.

He indicated that nine days ago, missiles hit two residential buildings in Ternopil. "Today, the pain of this tragedy returns again - another child's life was taken by the war.  Bright memory to Adriana. We sincerely sympathize with the family. May God give you strength to endure this grief," the mayor said.

Addition

Earlier it was known that 33 people, including 6 children, died as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Ternopil has risen to 33, a woman's body found - SES22.11.25, 17:28 • 4091 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ternopil