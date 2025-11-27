Seven children became victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil: a 12-year-old girl died

Another child became a victim of the Russian strike on November 19 in Ternopil - thus, 34 people are currently known to have died as a result of the Russian attack, including 7 children, said the mayor of the city Serhiy Nadal on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Tragic news about the death of another child from a missile attack on Ternopil. Little Adriana Unolt, 12 years old, died after a nine-day struggle for life. Her mother died, her sister is still in the hospital. Now Adriana is where there is no fear and explosions - next to her mother, in a quiet and bright place, inaccessible to war," Nadal wrote.

He indicated that nine days ago, missiles hit two residential buildings in Ternopil. "Today, the pain of this tragedy returns again - another child's life was taken by the war. Bright memory to Adriana. We sincerely sympathize with the family. May God give you strength to endure this grief," the mayor said.

Addition

Earlier it was known that 33 people, including 6 children, died as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil.

