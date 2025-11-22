The number of victims of the Russian attack in Ternopil has risen to 33, a woman's body found - SES

The number of victims in Ternopil after the enemy attack by the Russian Federation has increased to 33, rescuers found the body of a woman, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

On November 22, at about 4:00 p.m., rescuers found the body of a woman. The number of dead increased to 33 - reported the State Emergency Service.

In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack.

Police reported that during the tragedy, 596 appeals from victims were registered. Of these, 344 concern the destruction or damage of housing, and another 91 - damage to vehicles.

As UNN reported earlier, it was known that 32 people, including six children, were killed. 94 people were injured, including 18 children. Seven people are considered missing.