In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student died in the hospital after falling from a third-floor dormitory window. Police are investigating the incident as an accident.

In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and died

In Ternopil, a student fell from the third-floor window of a dormitory and died in the hospital. Police investigators are establishing the details that led to the young man's death, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast reported, according to UNN.

Details

On November 26, the "102" hotline received information from doctors that an 18-year-old patient had died in the intensive care unit.

During the check, it became known that the young man was brought to the hospital with severe bodily injuries by an emergency medical team on the night of November 19-20.

The student fell from the third-floor window of the dormitory. The victim is a resident of Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Doctors fought for the teenager's life for almost a week, but they could not save the boy.

- the police reported.

Based on this fact, police investigators opened proceedings in accordance with Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident."

5-year-old child fell from a sixth-floor window in Odesa05.11.25, 10:36 • 3600 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ternopil