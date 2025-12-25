$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Heating

Firebird from Ternopil decorated the British government's Christmas tree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

A Christmas tree, adorned with a Firebird made in Ternopil, has been installed on Downing Street, near the office of the head of the British government. This ornament is a special product of Ukrainian craftsmen.

Firebird from Ternopil decorated the British government's Christmas tree
Photo: Embassy of Great Britain in Ukraine

A firebird, handmade in Ternopil, found itself at the center of the festive decor of the residence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the British Embassy in Ukraine.

Details

A Christmas tree was installed on Downing Street, near the office of the head of the British government, Keir Starmer, with a special product of Ukrainian craftsmen at its very top.

Look closely at the tree on Downing Street, and you will find a small piece of Ukraine - the Firebird - at the very top of the Christmas tree, made in Ternopil

 - the post says.

Recall

Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25, but no day off is expected due to martial law. The holiday has deep family traditions, including 12 Lenten dishes on Christmas Eve, the main of which is kutia.

Alla Kiosak

