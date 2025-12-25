Photo: Embassy of Great Britain in Ukraine

A firebird, handmade in Ternopil, found itself at the center of the festive decor of the residence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the British Embassy in Ukraine.

Details

A Christmas tree was installed on Downing Street, near the office of the head of the British government, Keir Starmer, with a special product of Ukrainian craftsmen at its very top.

Look closely at the tree on Downing Street, and you will find a small piece of Ukraine - the Firebird - at the very top of the Christmas tree, made in Ternopil - the post says.

Recall

Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25, but no day off is expected due to martial law. The holiday has deep family traditions, including 12 Lenten dishes on Christmas Eve, the main of which is kutia.