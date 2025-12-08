Two more victims found in Ternopil after Russian attack on November 19: death toll rises to 38 - police

In Ternopil, two more deceased individuals, who were considered missing, have been found. Thus, the number of fatalities as a result of the enemy attack has risen to 38 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast.

Details

The number of fatalities as a result of the enemy attack in Ternopil has risen to 38 people. Two more deceased individuals, who were considered missing, have been found. As of December 8, 38 people, including 8 children, have died as a result of the missile strike on Ternopil. 3 more adults are considered missing. - the report says.

It is reported that investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

In Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian strike on November 19 increased to 36 people. A seriously wounded woman born in 1944 died in St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv.