Two more victims found in Ternopil after Russian attack on November 19: death toll rises to 38 - police
Kyiv • UNN
Two more victims, previously considered missing, have been found in Ternopil, bringing the death toll from the enemy attack to 38, including 8 children. Three more adults are still considered missing after the missile strike.
Details
It is reported that investigative actions are ongoing.
Recall
In Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian strike on November 19 increased to 36 people. A seriously wounded woman born in 1944 died in St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv.