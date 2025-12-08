Two more victims found in Ternopil after Russian attack on November 19: death toll rises to 38 - police

$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 7526 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 11499 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 17314 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 19817 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 26691 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 31682 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 30431 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17921 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 31756 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 10344 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"December 8, 01:43 PM • 8450 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is knownDecember 8, 02:17 PM • 13834 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 9368 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 7866 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 7896 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 31686 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 30435 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 31760 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 39898 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Great Britain
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 9424 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 39883 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 56323 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 66562 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 67289 views
Two more victims found in Ternopil after Russian attack on November 19: death toll rises to 38 - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Two more victims, previously considered missing, have been found in Ternopil, bringing the death toll from the enemy attack to 38, including 8 children. Three more adults are still considered missing after the missile strike.

Two more victims found in Ternopil after Russian attack on November 19: death toll rises to 38 - police

In Ternopil, two more deceased individuals, who were considered missing, have been found. Thus, the number of fatalities as a result of the enemy attack has risen to 38 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast.

Details

The number of fatalities as a result of the enemy attack in Ternopil has risen to 38 people. Two more deceased individuals, who were considered missing, have been found. As of December 8, 38 people, including 8 children, have died as a result of the missile strike on Ternopil. 3 more adults are considered missing.

- the report says.

It is reported that investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

In Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian strike on November 19 increased to 36 people. A seriously wounded woman born in 1944 died in St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil
Lviv