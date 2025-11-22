Search and rescue operations in Ternopil have concluded after a massive Russian attack: 6 people are considered missing

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Ternopil. Six people, including one child, are considered missing, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Search and rescue operations have been completed. Investigative actions are underway. - the message says.

As rescuers reported, the work lasted 4 days and ended on November 22 at 6:00 p.m. Units of the State Emergency Service from 9 regions, dog handlers, heavy equipment, medics and psychologists were involved. The work was carried out in difficult conditions, including manually at the level of 5-6 floors.

33 people died, including 6 children. 94 were injured, including 18 children. 46 people were rescued, including 7 children. 6 people are considered missing, including 1 child.

About 1298 tons of construction debris were removed.

During the work, rescuers found 3 pets (2 cats and a parrot) and handed them over to their owners.

On November 19, Russia attacked Ternopil. The main emergency rescue and search operations were carried out at two locations. At one of them, an apartment building suffered significant damage, part of the people were under the rubble and blocked in their apartments. Rescuers extinguished fires and dismantled structures simultaneously.