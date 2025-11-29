$42.190.00
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 17237 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches
November 28, 08:59 PM • 28946 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 30657 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 35289 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 48381 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29151 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22057 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 45941 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 09:41 AM • 23343 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Cadet of military academy found dead in Odesa: suicide considered, abuse of power being investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1524 views

On November 26, 2025, a first-year cadet, Pavlo S., was found dead at the Odesa Military Academy. Law enforcement officers are preliminarily classifying the incident as suicide, but are investigating a version of abuse of power.

Cadet of military academy found dead in Odesa: suicide considered, abuse of power being investigated

A first-year cadet was found dead at the Odesa Military Academy. The preliminary qualification by law enforcement agencies is suicide, however, the version of abuse of power is being checked. This is stated in the academy's statement on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

"On November 26, 2025, a tragic incident occurred. One of the cadets - first-year student Pavlo S. - was found outside the unit's location without signs of life. The academy's leadership is cooperating with the investigative bodies, and a service investigation has been launched in parallel," the academy said.

It is noted that according to preliminary results, a number of personnel decisions have already been made, and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

"The preliminary qualification by law enforcement agencies is suicide. However, the version of abuse of power is being checked. If confirmed, all those responsible will be held accountable according to the law," the academy added.

Recall

In Ternopil, a student fell out of a third-story window of a dormitory and died in the hospital; police investigators are establishing the details that led to the young man's death.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Facebook
Ternopil
Odesa