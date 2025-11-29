Cadet of military academy found dead in Odesa: suicide considered, abuse of power being investigated

A first-year cadet was found dead at the Odesa Military Academy. The preliminary qualification by law enforcement agencies is suicide, however, the version of abuse of power is being checked. This is stated in the academy's statement on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

"On November 26, 2025, a tragic incident occurred. One of the cadets - first-year student Pavlo S. - was found outside the unit's location without signs of life. The academy's leadership is cooperating with the investigative bodies, and a service investigation has been launched in parallel," the academy said.

It is noted that according to preliminary results, a number of personnel decisions have already been made, and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

"The preliminary qualification by law enforcement agencies is suicide. However, the version of abuse of power is being checked. If confirmed, all those responsible will be held accountable according to the law," the academy added.

Recall

