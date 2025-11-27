No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's trees

Ternopil and Chernihiv will not install main New Year's trees due to tragic events and the state of martial law. The cities will only retain traditional Christmas nativity scenes and verteps, UNN reports.

This year, Ternopil will not install the main city Christmas tree on Teatralnyi Maidan.

As reported by Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal, the decision was made to honor the memory of those killed in the Russian attack on November 19.

This year there will be no New Year's tree on Teatralnyi Maidan. There will be a traditional Ukrainian nativity scene. After the tragedy that happened to our city on November 19, we cannot celebrate Christmas and New Year in the usual way this year. Almost 40 Ternopil residents, men and women, will not celebrate the New Year 2026. Among them are six children — wrote the mayor.

He also added that "the nativity scene is a symbol of renewed hope even in the darkest times. We remember those we have lost. And we believe that next year will bring peace."

In Chernihiv, the central New Year's tree, "fairy-tale town" and food zone will also not be installed this year.

The city has been making this decision for the third year in a row - since 2023 - due to the full-scale war and the state of martial law.

At the same time, a Christmas nativity scene will traditionally be installed in Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Square. The possibility of placing several small Christmas trees, as in previous years, is also being considered.

Both cities decided to abandon large-scale festive decorations, preferring a restrained and symbolic design. Their decisions are dictated by the war and the desire to honor the memory of the fallen.

