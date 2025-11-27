$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's trees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Ternopil and Chernihiv refused to install the main New Year's trees due to tragic events and martial law. The cities will keep only Christmas nativity scenes and verteps, honoring the memory of the fallen.

No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's trees

Ternopil and Chernihiv will not install main New Year's trees due to tragic events and the state of martial law. The cities will only retain traditional Christmas nativity scenes and verteps, UNN reports.

Details

This year, Ternopil will not install the main city Christmas tree on Teatralnyi Maidan.

As reported by Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal, the decision was made to honor the memory of those killed in the Russian attack on November 19.

This year there will be no New Year's tree on Teatralnyi Maidan. There will be a traditional Ukrainian nativity scene. After the tragedy that happened to our city on November 19, we cannot celebrate Christmas and New Year in the usual way this year. Almost 40 Ternopil residents, men and women, will not celebrate the New Year 2026. Among them are six children 

— wrote the mayor.

He also added that "the nativity scene is a symbol of renewed hope even in the darkest times. We remember those we have lost. And we believe that next year will bring peace."

In Chernihiv, the central New Year's tree, "fairy-tale town" and food zone will also not be installed this year.

The city has been making this decision for the third year in a row - since 2023 - due to the full-scale war and the state of martial law.

At the same time, a Christmas nativity scene will traditionally be installed in Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Square. The possibility of placing several small Christmas trees, as in previous years, is also being considered.

Both cities decided to abandon large-scale festive decorations, preferring a restrained and symbolic design. Their decisions are dictated by the war and the desire to honor the memory of the fallen.

Recall

Official sales of New Year's trees start in the capital on December 4. The city will open 141 legal locations for the sale of certified trees, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the organization of festive fairs. This was reported by the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Chernihiv
Ternopil