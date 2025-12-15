Photographer and soldier Yuriy Kostyshyn died in battles with Russian occupiers

Photo: www.facebook.com/urko.kostisin

Photographer, artist, and serviceman Yuriy Kostyshyn (pseudonym "Kit Kharakternyk") died in the battles for Ukraine's Independence from the Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to PEN Ukraine.

At the time of his death, Yuriy was 48 years old. He was a native of Ternopil and began his service in 2015 as part of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, he fought as part of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade. He participated in the defense of Kyiv, fought in Zhytomyr region, Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia.

Between battles at the front, he began photographing nature and his comrades with his phone. Since 2023, Yuriy's frontline photos have been presented in Ukraine and abroad: in particular, the artist had solo exhibitions in Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, and Vilnius (Lithuania). - reported the Ukrainian PEN Club.

