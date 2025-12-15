$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
03:05 PM • 4032 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
02:54 PM • 4982 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 6138 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 13459 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
12:05 PM • 14216 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 17572 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 19757 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
December 15, 09:35 AM • 20663 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 21445 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Photographer and soldier Yuriy Kostyshyn died in battles with Russian occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Yuriy Kostyshyn, a 48-year-old photographer and serviceman known as "Kit Kharakternyk," died in battles for Ukraine's independence. He served in the 93rd and 44th brigades, participated in the defense of Kyiv, and had personal exhibitions of his front-line photographs.

Photographer and soldier Yuriy Kostyshyn died in battles with Russian occupiers
Photo: www.facebook.com/urko.kostisin

Photographer, artist, and serviceman Yuriy Kostyshyn (pseudonym "Kit Kharakternyk") died in the battles for Ukraine's Independence from the Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to PEN Ukraine.

Details

At the time of his death, Yuriy was 48 years old. He was a native of Ternopil and began his service in 2015 as part of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, he fought as part of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade. He participated in the defense of Kyiv, fought in Zhytomyr region, Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia.

Between battles at the front, he began photographing nature and his comrades with his phone. Since 2023, Yuriy's frontline photos have been presented in Ukraine and abroad: in particular, the artist had solo exhibitions in Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, and Vilnius (Lithuania).

- reported the Ukrainian PEN Club.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Valeriy Lytvyn, a violinist of the Hryhoriy Veriovka National Honored Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir and a sound engineer of the Kyiv Academic Theater of Ukrainian Folklore "Berehynia", died in the war against the Russian occupiers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

