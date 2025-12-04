The base is pixel fabric: a symbolic amulet Christmas tree was installed in Ivano-Frankivsk

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 5544 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 11947 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 22411 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 14746 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 16527 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 17047 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 26288 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 43319 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36019 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45887 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 35136 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 17627 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 18984 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 9546 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 15263 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 5574 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 15300 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 22439 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 35183 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 62744 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 2874 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 19002 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 24348 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 69203 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 72218 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Brent Crude
Heating

The base is pixel fabric: a symbolic amulet Christmas tree was installed in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a symbolic amulet Christmas tree was installed, the base of which is pixel fabric, symbolizing the resilience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Its decoration combines Ukrainian patterns and colorful embroidery, as well as white and blue beads as an amulet.

The base is pixel fabric: a symbolic amulet Christmas tree was installed in Ivano-Frankivsk

A symbolic amulet Christmas tree has been installed in Ivano-Frankivsk. The basis of the Christmas tree is pixel fabric - a symbol of the resilience and courage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the decoration combines Ukrainian patterns and colorful embroidery. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ruslan Martsinkiv, as reported by UNN

A symbolic amulet Christmas tree has been installed in the center of Frankivsk. White and blue beads are an ancient Ukrainian amulet that symbolizes strength of spirit, protection, and faith in the return of loved ones. May all defenders return alive and unharmed to their families 

- wrote Martsinkiv. 

The basis of the Christmas tree is pixel fabric - a symbol of the resilience and courage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decoration of the Christmas tree combines Ukrainian patterns and colorful embroidery - a reflection of Ukrainian cultural strength, traditions, and invincibility. 

SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable03.12.25, 16:36 • 2960 views

This Christmas tree is not just a festive attribute. It is our common amulet, a sign of respect, gratitude, and faith that all defenders will return alive and unharmed to their families 

- states the description of the Christmas tree. 

Recall 

Ternopil and Chernihiv will not install main New Year's trees due to tragic events and the state of martial law. The cities will only preserve traditional Christmas nativity scenes and verteps. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Ternopil
Ivano-Frankivsk