The base is pixel fabric: a symbolic amulet Christmas tree was installed in Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a symbolic amulet Christmas tree was installed, the base of which is pixel fabric, symbolizing the resilience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Its decoration combines Ukrainian patterns and colorful embroidery, as well as white and blue beads as an amulet.
A symbolic amulet Christmas tree has been installed in the center of Frankivsk. White and blue beads are an ancient Ukrainian amulet that symbolizes strength of spirit, protection, and faith in the return of loved ones. May all defenders return alive and unharmed to their families
This Christmas tree is not just a festive attribute. It is our common amulet, a sign of respect, gratitude, and faith that all defenders will return alive and unharmed to their families
Ternopil and Chernihiv will not install main New Year's trees due to tragic events and the state of martial law. The cities will only preserve traditional Christmas nativity scenes and verteps.