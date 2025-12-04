The base is pixel fabric: a symbolic amulet Christmas tree was installed in Ivano-Frankivsk

A symbolic amulet Christmas tree has been installed in Ivano-Frankivsk. The basis of the Christmas tree is pixel fabric - a symbol of the resilience and courage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the decoration combines Ukrainian patterns and colorful embroidery. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ruslan Martsinkiv, as reported by UNN.

A symbolic amulet Christmas tree has been installed in the center of Frankivsk. White and blue beads are an ancient Ukrainian amulet that symbolizes strength of spirit, protection, and faith in the return of loved ones. May all defenders return alive and unharmed to their families - wrote Martsinkiv.

The basis of the Christmas tree is pixel fabric - a symbol of the resilience and courage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decoration of the Christmas tree combines Ukrainian patterns and colorful embroidery - a reflection of Ukrainian cultural strength, traditions, and invincibility.

SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable

This Christmas tree is not just a festive attribute. It is our common amulet, a sign of respect, gratitude, and faith that all defenders will return alive and unharmed to their families - states the description of the Christmas tree.

Recall

Ternopil and Chernihiv will not install main New Year's trees due to tragic events and the state of martial law. The cities will only preserve traditional Christmas nativity scenes and verteps.