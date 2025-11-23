Killed and wounded civilians, damaged civilian objects: police document Russian war crimes in Kherson region

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled the de-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, as a result of which four civilians died and 11 were injured, including a minor child. Today, November 23, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Korabelny district of Kherson during the day, injuring a man and a woman. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine and the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Details

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled the de-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast with multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars, and attacked with various types of drones. As a result of enemy strikes, four civilians died and 11 were injured, including a minor child. - the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

Also, as a result of enemy hits, five apartment buildings and 18 private households, eight cars, an administrative building and a shop premises, an outbuilding, a mobile communication tower, a communal enterprise building, and a gas station were damaged.

Forensic experts, explosives technicians, police investigative and operational groups, and representatives of other emergency services worked at the sites of enemy hits.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that at approximately 1:10 p.m., Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

As a result of the enemy strike, a 73-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman sustained concussions, explosive and closed head injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance. - the OVA stated.

Recall

