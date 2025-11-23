The death toll in Ternopil has risen to 34, search and rescue operation completed - OVA

As of Sunday morning, November 23, the search and rescue operation in Ternopil on Vasyl Stus Street, 8, has been completed. The death toll is 34 people. This was reported by the head of the Ternopil OVA, Taras Pastukh, according to UNN.

Details

"As of the morning of November 23, the search and rescue operation at Stus, 8, has been completed. We can state that 34 people died, 33 have already been identified. Forensic experts are working on one person, to whom the remains of the bodies found yesterday belong," Pastukh said.

According to him, law enforcement officers are working to establish evidence of how the building was destroyed, Pastukh added. It is preliminarily believed that it was a Russian Kh-101.

"There is a presumption that the remains of other people who are considered missing may be found - currently these are two men, three women, and one child," Pastukh added.

Recall

After the Russian attack on Ternopil, where 32 people died, seven are considered missing, and search operations are ongoing. 596 appeals from victims have been registered, 344 of which concern damage to housing.