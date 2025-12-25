$42.150.05
Financial Times

Christmas procession with stars passed through the central squares and streets of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 38 views

On December 25, a Christmas procession with stars took place in Kyiv, starting at Mykhailivska Square. The event, organized by the Ivan Honchar Museum, invited families, folklore groups, choral ensembles, and veterans to participate.

Christmas procession with stars passed through the central squares and streets of Kyiv
Photo: Ivan Honchar Museum

On Thursday, December 25, a Christmas procession with stars took place in the center of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Ivan Honchar Museum previously reported on the event. Everyone was invited to join the procession. This included families with children, folklore groups, choral ensembles, and artists. Veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war and military personnel were invited to carry the light of Christmas.

The procession route was as follows: Mykhailivska Square - Sofiivska Square - Golden Gate - Volodymyrska Street - Opera House - Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street - Khreshchatyk - Maidan Nezalezhnosti. The gathering was scheduled for 12:00 PM at Mykhailivska Square.

In Kyiv, this event was ignited by Lviv and first took place in 2014 during the Revolution of Dignity. The ancient tradition of carolers and Verteps (nativity scenes) with stars has been known in Ukraine since the 17th century. Today, in many cities and villages of Ukraine, children and adults carol and sing carols with brightly painted stars. The Christmas star embodies the Star of Bethlehem, which announced the birth of God, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness.

 - the post says.

The Ivan Honchar Museum published a video of the procession.

Recall

Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25, but no day off is expected due to martial law. The holiday has deep family traditions, including 12 Lenten dishes on Christmas Eve, the main one being kutia.

UNN also reported that a Christmas tree, adorned with a firebird made in Ternopil, was installed in London near the office of the head of the British government.

Yevhen Ustimenko

