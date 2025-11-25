Death of Polish girl as a result of shelling of Ternopil: Polish prosecutor's office launched an investigation

Seven-year-old Polish citizen Amelia died during a missile attack in Ternopil on November 19, 2025. The District Prosecutor's Office in Poznań has launched an investigation into the death of a civilian during military operations in Ukraine. This was reported by tvn24, writes UNN.

Details

Investigators have appealed to the Ukrainian embassy for assistance in collecting documents and materials necessary for the investigation.

There is sufficient probability that the missile attack was carried out by the forces of the Russian Federation. On November 24, 2025, the prosecutor of the district prosecutor's office in Poznań launched an investigation into this case. This concerns the crime of violating international law and the murder of a minor. – said Łukasz Wawrzyniak, spokesman for the district prosecutor's office in Poznań.

He added that a parallel investigation is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Ternopil region. According to Wawrzyniak, the Polish Criminal Code provides for punishment ranging from 12 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment for an attack on the life or health of civilians.

Recall

The attack on Ternopil occurred early in the morning on November 19. On that day, Russian troops used over 470 drones and almost 50 missiles, as a result of which two residential buildings were hit and fires were caused, leading to the death of 34 residents, among whom was seven-year-old Amelia.