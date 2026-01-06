MHP Run4Victory 2026 Marathons in Kyiv and Cherkasy: 100% of funds and donations collected – for the recovery of defenders.

Charity runs MHP Run4Victory 2026 - about self-recovery and supporting defenders. All 100% of funds from tickets and donations collected at marathons in Kyiv and Cherkasy will be transferred to military personnel and veterans undergoing rehabilitation at the Protez Foundation and the MSC "Dnipro" medical center.

MHP Run4Victory has been held for the third consecutive year by MHP company in partnership with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. This year, the sports organizer is New Run.

On May 16 and 17, we will run together with MHP Run4Victory in the heart of the capital. And on September 19-20, Cherkasy will host a marathon for the first time in the city's history - on City Day.

Distances:

42 km - for experienced marathon runners and the main challenge of the season

21 km - for those who are prepared and entering a half marathon

10 km - for those who want to test their endurance

5 km and 2 km - for the first start and charitable participation

500 m - inclusive distance "People Titans" for everyone strong in spirit

Online distance - to run together, despite the distance

500 m, 300 m and 100 m - free races for the youngest participants

Charity MHP Run4Victory will be pet-friendly - you can run with your pets.

"Charity runs MHP Run4Victory are about the culture of sports, cohesion, and shared responsibility for the country's recovery. For the third season, our project has united Ukrainians around supporting defenders and their families. This year, participation in the races is also a way to help Ukrainians recover physically and emotionally. Every participation has a real impact that changes the lives of those who start and those who undergo prosthetics and rehabilitation after the war. It is in this simple but powerful act of running and changing that we see the true value of the project," emphasized Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Charity runs MHP Run4Victory will be held for the third time

In 2025, MHP Run4Victory took place in five cities across the country. Over 7,500 people participated, raising more than UAH 5 million for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces:

118th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Cherkasy): two Autel Evo Max 4N reconnaissance drone systems;

13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" (Kyiv): four ground robotic systems;

44th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Ternopil): eight DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones;

100th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Lutsk): ten DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones;

59th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Vinnytsia): two DJI Matrice 4T drones.

"MHP Run4Victory are large-scale marathons where sports acquire additional meaning. Last year, we gathered almost 8,000 people around a common idea - to run and support. It is important for us that these marathons are accessible to people with different levels of training - from distances of respect and the first start to a full marathon," noted Oksana Syvets, director of New Run.

The stories of people best convey the meaning of MHP Run4Victory. Those who start not for the result, but for self-support and supporting others.

Last year, Oleksiy Lobanok, a veteran, physical development and safety mentor at UAL, and participant in the Kyiv marathon, became a participant in MHP Run4Victory. He completed 21 kilometers on a prosthesis:

"I ran the half-marathon with my students. It was difficult, but incredibly motivating. For me, this distance became proof that no injury can shake one's self-belief."

Victoria Chaika has been running for over 20 years and has ultramarathon experience. The war took her husband Pavlo - a captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marathon runner, a cyborg, the first full holder of the Order "For Courage" in Ukraine. The woman founded a running school and creates events dedicated to her husband's memory:

"Running has become my way to honor Pavlo's memory, to preserve his spirit. He lived with dignity, and I want his memory to continue to live."

It is precisely such personal stories that become part of the large-scale MHP Run4Victory marathons, where every start has a deeper meaning.

Registration for MHP Run4Victory 2026 marathons is already open - book your distance through the app https://racenext.app/.

For defenders, people with disabilities, pensioners - participation is free. And also a 15% discount for corporate teams of 10 or more participants. To get it - write to [email protected].