MHP Run4Victory 2026 Marathons in Kyiv and Cherkasy: 100% of funds and donations collected – for the recovery of defenders.

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
11:59 AM • 3144 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 3646 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 18737 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 32305 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 37352 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 63373 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 114797 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 53775 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 52356 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47308 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
1m/s
97%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 21610 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 22911 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 28426 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 23836 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 28675 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 4478 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 44698 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 114797 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 68690 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 132752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 722 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 26363 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 70582 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 63897 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 59407 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Bild

MHP Run4Victory 2026 Marathons in Kyiv and Cherkasy: 100% of funds and donations collected – for the recovery of defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

MHP Run4Victory 2026 Marathons in Kyiv and Cherkasy: 100% of funds and donations collected – for the recovery of defenders.

MHP Run4Victory 2026 Marathons in Kyiv and Cherkasy: 100% of funds and donations collected – for the recovery of defenders

Charity runs MHP Run4Victory 2026 - about self-recovery and supporting defenders. All 100% of funds from tickets and donations collected at marathons in Kyiv and Cherkasy will be transferred to military personnel and veterans undergoing rehabilitation at the Protez Foundation and the MSC "Dnipro" medical center.

MHP Run4Victory has been held for the third consecutive year by MHP company in partnership with the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. This year, the sports organizer is New Run.

On May 16 and 17, we will run together with MHP Run4Victory in the heart of the capital. And on September 19-20, Cherkasy will host a marathon for the first time in the city's history - on City Day.

Distances:

42 km - for experienced marathon runners and the main challenge of the season

21 km - for those who are prepared and entering a half marathon

10 km - for those who want to test their endurance

5 km and 2 km - for the first start and charitable participation

500 m - inclusive distance "People Titans" for everyone strong in spirit

Online distance - to run together, despite the distance

500 m, 300 m and 100 m - free races for the youngest participants

Charity MHP Run4Victory will be pet-friendly - you can run with your pets.

"Charity runs MHP Run4Victory are about the culture of sports, cohesion, and shared responsibility for the country's recovery. For the third season, our project has united Ukrainians around supporting defenders and their families. This year, participation in the races is also a way to help Ukrainians recover physically and emotionally. Every participation has a real impact that changes the lives of those who start and those who undergo prosthetics and rehabilitation after the war. It is in this simple but powerful act of running and changing that we see the true value of the project," emphasized Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Charity runs MHP Run4Victory will be held for the third time

In 2025, MHP Run4Victory took place in five cities across the country. Over 7,500 people participated, raising more than UAH 5 million for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces:

  • 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Cherkasy): two Autel Evo Max 4N reconnaissance drone systems;
    • 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" (Kyiv): four ground robotic systems;
      • 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Ternopil): eight DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones;
        • 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Lutsk): ten DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones;
          • 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Vinnytsia): two DJI Matrice 4T drones.

            "MHP Run4Victory are large-scale marathons where sports acquire additional meaning. Last year, we gathered almost 8,000 people around a common idea - to run and support. It is important for us that these marathons are accessible to people with different levels of training - from distances of respect and the first start to a full marathon," noted Oksana Syvets, director of New Run.

            The stories of people best convey the meaning of MHP Run4Victory. Those who start not for the result, but for self-support and supporting others.

            Last year, Oleksiy Lobanok, a veteran, physical development and safety mentor at UAL, and participant in the Kyiv marathon, became a participant in MHP Run4Victory. He completed 21 kilometers on a prosthesis:

            "I ran the half-marathon with my students. It was difficult, but incredibly motivating. For me, this distance became proof that no injury can shake one's self-belief."

            Victoria Chaika has been running for over 20 years and has ultramarathon experience. The war took her husband Pavlo - a captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marathon runner, a cyborg, the first full holder of the Order "For Courage" in Ukraine. The woman founded a running school and creates events dedicated to her husband's memory:

             "Running has become my way to honor Pavlo's memory, to preserve his spirit. He lived with dignity, and I want his memory to continue to live."

            It is precisely such personal stories that become part of the large-scale MHP Run4Victory marathons, where every start has a deeper meaning. 

            Registration for MHP Run4Victory 2026 marathons is already open - book your distance through the app https://racenext.app/.

            For defenders, people with disabilities, pensioners - participation is free. And also a 15% discount for corporate teams of 10 or more participants. To get it - write to [email protected].

            Lilia Podolyak

            Society
            Technology
            War in Ukraine
            charity
            National Guard of Ukraine
            PrJSC MHP
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Ternopil
            Vinnytsia
            Lutsk
            Cherkasy
            Kyiv