Ukraine allocated funds to frontline regions: UAH 1.8 billion for roads and UAH 665.4 million for fuel

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.8 billion from the reserve fund for the maintenance of important roads in the frontline regions, as well as UAH 665.4 million for the purchase of fuel for 9 frontline regions, which will ensure the operation of backup power sources for life support facilities. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

An away meeting of the government was held in Kharkiv to address the urgent needs of frontline communities. UAH 1.6 billion in additional subventions for the fourth quarter of 2025 were distributed to support local budgets, including those of frontline regions. A total of UAH 1.8 billion was allocated from the reserve fund for the maintenance of important roads in frontline regions. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, this decision was made, in particular, based on numerous requests from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These roads provide logistical, sanitary, and humanitarian needs - for both the military and the civilian population. - Svyrydenko added.

She emphasized that UAH 1.46 billion was allocated to the Recovery Agency for state roads in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions, and another UAH 306 million will be directed to regional military administrations for local roads in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

In addition, the government allocated an additional UAH 665.4 million for the purchase of fuel for 9 frontline regions, which will ensure the operation of backup power sources for life support facilities - hospitals, schools, shelters, and water utilities.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating over UAH 30 million to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile and drone attack in Ternopil. As a result of the attack on November 19, 38 people died, including 8 children.