The number of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning is growing in Ukraine. A new case was recorded in Mykolaiv region

Cases of carbon monoxide and combustion products poisoning have become more frequent in Ukraine. The day before, a 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were poisoned by gas in Mykolaiv region, and are currently in hospital, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Addendum

Carbon monoxide is completely imperceptible to humans, but its effects on the body can be fatal, even at low concentrations.

In order to prevent poisoning cases, medical experts emphasize the importance of a timely response and familiarization with the main symptoms: headache, nausea, rapid breathing, weakness, fatigue, and dizziness.

Recall

The day before, UNN reported that a family with a 4-year-old child died in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas leak was probably caused by a violation of the boiler's operating rules