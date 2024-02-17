Kharkiv region plans to resume offline education on September 1, 2024

The Kharkiv region plans to restore the traditional form of education on September 1, 2024. First of all, in Lozova and Krasnohrad districts. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Education Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Starting from September 1 this year, Kharkiv Oblast plans to resume offline education in communities where the security situation allows for regular classes. This initiative is being considered for Lozova and Krasnohrad districts as a priority.

Accordingly, it is necessary to create shelters for all educational institutions in the region - their number is 1084.

To support these activities, we plan to raise funds from international partners, as well as state and local resources.

It is important to note that offline training is only possible where the security situation allows and all the necessary conditions for training are in place.