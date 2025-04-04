Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including
renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.
Another 51 settlements in Ukraine, including 7 cities and 44 villages, will be renamed as part of the decolonization process.
Four people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling of about 15 settlements.
Three teenagers aged 15-16 have been notified of suspicion for beating a 62-year-old man to death in a park in Krasnohrad and
filming it.
Kharkiv region plans to resume traditional full-time education on September 1, 2024, starting with Lozova and Krasnohrad
districts.
The National Commission for State Language Standards in Ukraine has suspended language exams due to technical work in the
examination system, and will announce the resumption of testing later.