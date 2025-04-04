Krasnohrad

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15195 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27580 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64288 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122212 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391431 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310315 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213658 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Rada plans to rename 15 Ukrainian cities: which ones are on the list

Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.

Society • April 25, 06:46 AM • 33664 views

Without Vatutino, Sievierodonetsk and Druzhba: more than 50 more settlements to be renamed in Ukraine

Another 51 settlements in Ukraine, including 7 cities and 44 villages, will be renamed as part of the decolonization process.

Society • April 3, 04:44 PM • 27250 views

Four people were injured in Kharkiv region overnight due to Russian attacks

Four people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling of about 15 settlements.

Society • March 27, 06:39 AM • 25271 views

Three teenagers beat a man to death in a park in Kharkiv region while filming video - police

Three teenagers aged 15-16 have been notified of suspicion for beating a 62-year-old man to death in a park in Krasnohrad and filming it.

Crimes and emergencies • February 28, 04:03 PM • 25039 views

Kharkiv region plans to resume offline education on September 1, 2024

Kharkiv region plans to resume traditional full-time education on September 1, 2024, starting with Lozova and Krasnohrad districts.

Society • February 17, 01:23 AM • 73981 views

National Commission on State Language Standards suspends Ukrainian language exams

The National Commission for State Language Standards in Ukraine has suspended language exams due to technical work in the examination system, and will announce the resumption of testing later.

Society • December 18, 03:53 PM • 30795 views