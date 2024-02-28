$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44362 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 175205 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102678 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 352080 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286109 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208217 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241657 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254048 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372711 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Three teenagers beat a man to death in a park in Kharkiv region while filming video - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25039 views

Three teenagers aged 15-16 have been notified of suspicion for beating a 62-year-old man to death in a park in Krasnohrad and filming it.

Three teenagers beat a man to death in a park in Kharkiv region while filming video - police

Investigators have served three teenagers with a notice of suspicion for the murder of a man in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

In the city of Krasnohrad, the body of a man with numerous injuries was found in a local park. Law enforcement  identified the persons involved in the crime. They were three 15- and 16-year-old teenagers, residents of Krasnohrad.

Juveniles beat a 62-year-old man to death. They filmed their actions on video

- the police said in a statement.

The attackers were served a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder. They were  chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of 60 days.

A 17-year-old Ukrainian was killed in Germany because of his nationality12.02.24, 06:24 • 42078 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
Krasnohrad
Kharkiv
