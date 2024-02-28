Three teenagers beat a man to death in a park in Kharkiv region while filming video - police

Investigators have served three teenagers with a notice of suspicion for the murder of a man in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

In the city of Krasnohrad, the body of a man with numerous injuries was found in a local park. Law enforcement identified the persons involved in the crime. They were three 15- and 16-year-old teenagers, residents of Krasnohrad.

Juveniles beat a 62-year-old man to death. They filmed their actions on video - the police said in a statement.

The attackers were served a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder. They were chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of 60 days.

