A 17-year-old Ukrainian was killed in Germany because of his nationality

In Germany, 17-year-old basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was killed. He and his friend Artem Kozachenko were attacked because they are Ukrainians. This was reported by the Basketball Federation of Kyiv, UNN reports.

On February 10, in the evening, 17-year-old Ukrainian Volodymyr Yermakov was brutally murdered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The boy and his friend Artem Kozachenko were basketball players and played for the ART Giants (U-19) youth team from Dusseldorf.

On the eve of the planned match, the young basketball players were attacked in the street with knives only because of their nationality - Ukrainians.

Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save Yermakov, and Kozachenko is still in intensive care.

Local police have already launched an investigation.

Volodymyr Yermakov, a former player of Teivaz and 5T.E.A.M.-DUSSH-12 (born in 2006), played for the Ukrainian U-16 national team at the 2022 European Championship in Bulgaria.

