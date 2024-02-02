Russia has launched a fake report that the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany has allegedly asked the German authorities to pass on data on men participating in rallies in support of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Melnyk, according to UNN.

The clumsy fake implies that we are asking Germany to provide us with information not even about Ukrainians, but about all adult men participating in some kind of rally. It could have been followed by the phrase "The Kyiv regime will send everyone into an unjust battle," but at the last moment Comrade Major gave in - Melnyk wrote on Facebook.

And the existence of such information in a democratic state seems obvious to the Russian dictatorship. Like beauty, ugliness is in the eye of the beholder.

He clarified that the embassy does not collect any such information and has no plans to do so.

"And the fact that Russians see Germany's consistent increase in military support for Ukraine and frightened and clumsily call it "more frequent actions in support of the Ukrainian army" is still pleasant," the ambassador said.

