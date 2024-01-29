The Center for Countering Disinformation warned about fake messages from the alleged Office of the President about "ceasefire with Russia"

Ukrainians have begun receiving fake messages allegedly from the Office of the President of Ukraine about the alleged "ceasefire with Russia" and "transfer of part of the territory to Russia," the Center for Countering Disinformation said, according to UNN.

The Center for Countering Disinformation and Cyberpolice reminded that one should not click on dubious hyperlinks, as they may hide a phishing resource. They also urged to never enter confidential data on suspicious websites.

They also asked to download programs and applications only from official sources. Use anti-virus software. And trust only verified information on the official pages of government agencies.

