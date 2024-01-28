ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russian propaganda spreads fakes about the alleged murder of a TCC employee in Kharkiv - Center for Strategic Communications

Russian propaganda spreads fakes about the alleged murder of a TCC employee in Kharkiv - Center for Strategic Communications

Kyiv

Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about the alleged murder of a TTU employee in Kharkiv. In fact, a domestic conflict occurred between two civilians, as a result of which one of them killed the other and threw his body onto a railroad track.

Russians are spreading fake news that a man in Kharkiv killed a TCC employee for sending his son to the front without a medical examination. In fact, the "news" is completely distorted and has a completely different content and form.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Center for Strategic Communications, Russian propaganda is spreading a fake that a man in Kharkiv killed a TCC employee for sending his son to the front without a medical examination.

Lies: A young man suffering from asthma was detained in Kharkiv in front of his father and sent to war without a medical examination and a conclusion of the Military Qualification Commission. The mobilized man's father got even with the MCC officer and then threw his body on the railroad tracks to imitate suicide. This news is being spread by pro-Russian garbage channels

- the statement said.

It is noted that the "news" disseminated by fake newsmakers is completely distorted and has completely different content and form. The Kharkiv regional police reported that a conflict between two civilians took place in the village of Dubivka, Kharkiv district.

The 70-year-old suspect and his 57-year-old friend had a domestic conflict, which, unfortunately, did not end in words. The attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his friend several times in the neck. The victim died on the spot

 - add in the center.

The prosecutor's office found that the suspect took the body of the victim to the railway station and dumped it on the tracks, allegedly "he committed suicide.

However, the corpse was found by railroad workers and reported to law enforcement.

Thus, there is no official confirmation that the deceased was a serviceman, an employee of the TCC and JV, or had any relation to the Ukrainian Defense Forces at all

- the center summarized.

Recall

The story about the husband of millionaire blogger Tanya Prentkovich going abroad for a vacation under the guise of volunteering left a significant negative impact on the information space. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies

