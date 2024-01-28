Russian propaganda spreads fakes about the alleged murder of a TCC employee in Kharkiv - Center for Strategic Communications

Russians are spreading fake news that a man in Kharkiv killed a TCC employee for sending his son to the front without a medical examination. In fact, the "news" is completely distorted and has a completely different content and form.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

According to the Center for Strategic Communications, Russian propaganda is spreading a fake that a man in Kharkiv killed a TCC employee for sending his son to the front without a medical examination.

Lies: A young man suffering from asthma was detained in Kharkiv in front of his father and sent to war without a medical examination and a conclusion of the Military Qualification Commission. The mobilized man's father got even with the MCC officer and then threw his body on the railroad tracks to imitate suicide. This news is being spread by pro-Russian garbage channels - the statement said.

It is noted that the "news" disseminated by fake newsmakers is completely distorted and has completely different content and form. The Kharkiv regional police reported that a conflict between two civilians took place in the village of Dubivka, Kharkiv district.

The 70-year-old suspect and his 57-year-old friend had a domestic conflict, which, unfortunately, did not end in words. The attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his friend several times in the neck. The victim died on the spot - add in the center.

The prosecutor's office found that the suspect took the body of the victim to the railway station and dumped it on the tracks, allegedly "he committed suicide.

However, the corpse was found by railroad workers and reported to law enforcement.

Thus, there is no official confirmation that the deceased was a serviceman, an employee of the TCC and JV, or had any relation to the Ukrainian Defense Forces at all - the center summarized.

