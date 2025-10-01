Russian missile strike on Balakliia: number of injured increased to ten, including a 4-year-old child

The number of victims of the missile attack on a residential quarter in Balakliia, Kharkiv region, on October 1, has risen to ten people, including a child. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Russian troops hit Balakliia with a missile: one person died, ten were injured, including a child - the post says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on October 1, at about 7:05 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Balakliia.

The missile hit the courtyard of an apartment building.

It is noted that a cafe, a pharmacy, shops, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

A woman died. Ten people were injured, including a girl born in 2021. The child was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction - the prosecutor's office reported.

It was previously established that the enemy hit the city with an Iskander-M missile.

Prosecutors and police investigators continue to work at the scene of the attack.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 1, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Balakliia, killing a 70-year-old woman. The missile hit near a five-story building, causing a fire in an apartment and a car.

The US can inflict a "painful blow" on Putin: Trump is actively working to end the war - Stubb