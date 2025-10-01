The US can inflict a "painful blow" on Putin: Trump is actively working to end the war - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that the United States, led by Donald Trump, is ready for decisive action against the Kremlin in response to the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Seeing that the "carrot" rarely works on Russians, he switched to the "stick." Now the only question is how big this "stick" will be. - said Stubb.

Details

He added that Trump is working every day, trying to end the war, with everything from sanctions to military tools at his disposal. Stubb noted that he was very encouraged by Trump's and the US administration's public criticism of Putin over the past two weeks, so he urged Ukraine's supporters to be patient.

At the same time, the President of Finland emphasized the strategic importance of Ukraine's EU membership and supported the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Kyiv.

I consider this idea brilliant and I am sure that it will help Ukraine finance itself - he noted.

In addition, Stubb condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, drawing a parallel with Russia's war against Ukraine, and noted that Israel's actions in Gaza violate international law.

Has Israel gone too far, like Russia? The answer is yes - compared the President of Finland.

