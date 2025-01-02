Occupants attack Borova in Kharkiv region: administrative building and educational institutions damaged
Occupants shelled the central part of Borova village in Kharkiv region at about 12:35. The attack damaged the administrative building, educational institutions and vehicles.
As a result of the strike on the village of Borova, Kharkiv region, the administrative building, educational institutions, and cars were damaged, reported the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reported.
At about 12:35, the occupants shelled the central part of Borova village in Izium district. The shelling damaged the administrative building, educational institutions and vehicles. There was no information on casualties
The administration added that specialized services are working at the scene.
In the Kharkiv region, work continues on the construction of fortifications and circular defense of Izyum and Balakliya. The works are carried out according to the plan under the control of the military.