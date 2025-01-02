Occupants attack Borova in Kharkiv region: administrative building and educational institutions damaged

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155051 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131395 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138747 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175911 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111567 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104624 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135593 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134886 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64494 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103901 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106097 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155051 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195319 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184428 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134886 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144374 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135912 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152982 views
Occupants attack Borova in Kharkiv region: administrative building and educational institutions damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27534 views

Occupants shelled the central part of Borova village in Kharkiv region at about 12:35. The attack damaged the administrative building, educational institutions and vehicles.

As a result of the strike on the village of Borova, Kharkiv region, the administrative building, educational institutions, and cars were damaged, reported the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reported.

Details

At about 12:35, the occupants shelled the central part of Borova village in Izium district. The shelling damaged the administrative building, educational institutions and vehicles. There was no information on casualties

- RMA said. 

The administration added that specialized services are working at the scene.

To recap

In the Kharkiv region, work continues on the construction of fortifications and circular defense of Izyum and Balakliya. The works are carried out according to the plan under the control of the military. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
iziumIzium
balakliiaBalakliia
kharkivKharkiv

