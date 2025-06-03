Drone strike on Balakliia: one person died, one injured

As a result of another enemy attack by kamikaze drones on Balakliia (Kharkiv region), one person died and another was injured. This was reported by the head of the Balakliia city military administration Vitalii Karabanov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, several hits were recorded on the territory of the city.

Some of the strikes hit a civilian enterprise and open terrain. There was also a fire of dry vegetation. Unfortunately, we have one dead and one wounded among the employees of the enterprise - said Karabanov.

He added that relevant services are currently working at the impact sites.

Recall

The day before, Russian troops shelled the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, two women were killed.

