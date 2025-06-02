Strike on Kharkiv on June 2: the type of missile could not be determined

On Monday, June 2, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with drones and missiles, injuring civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As a result of the attack, six civilians were injured, including a child. Buildings of the enterprise were damaged, as well as at least seven private residential buildings, cars.

However, the investigation has not yet been able to establish the exact type of missiles that were used during the shelling. It is currently impossible to do so due to the limited number of fragments found at the scene.

According to preliminary information, we are talking about either North Korean KN-23 type missiles or 9M723 missiles, which are part of the Iskander complex. Appropriate expert studies will be appointed to confirm these data. The results will be reported additionally – the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

On the night of June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with UAVs. Explosions were heard in several districts of the city: there are casualties among civilians.