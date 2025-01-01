Sinegubov on strengthening the defense of Izyum and Balakliya: work is going according to plan

Work on strengthening the defense of Izyum and Balakliya, namely the construction of fortifications and a circular defense of the cities, is going according to plan. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Sinegubov commented on the strengthening of the defense of Izyum and Balakliya.

"These are planned measures that are currently being taken to take into account the front lines, possible changes in the direction of the enemy's movement and, in principle, its priority on the front line, so the next step is to build fortifications, a circular defense of the cities of Balakliya and Izium," said Syniehubov.

He said that he could not comment on the stage of the work.

"I can't comment on the current stage. Let's just say that the administration is fulfilling its tasks, but of course, some of the work is done by the military. I will say that the work there is going according to plan and is fully controlled by our military," said Sinegubov.

Context

As reported by the Slobodsky Krai media outlet, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , stated on December 26 that the Kharkiv region was strengthening the defense of Balakliya and Izyum. According to him, the fortification of Balakliya and Izyum will increase the level of protection of the local population and deter a possible threat.

Russians try to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region