Russians plan to double the number of “Unarmy” branches in the TOT - Resistance

The occupiers have planned to redouble their efforts to attract young Ukrainians to Putin's teenage and children's organizations in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy is building up a system of recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to join its militant movements. By 2025, it has planned to double the number of Unarmia centers in the TOT, the Russian equivalent of the Hitler Youth. The occupiers also aim to increase the number of representatives of the First Movement and the network of military centers "Warrior", - the message says.



It is noted that in this way, the Russians are trying to take control of the activities of children and adolescents and integrate them into the Russian information space.

"In the future, members of militant movements are being agitated to enter military schools to prepare new meat for future wars of the empire," the National Resistance Center noted

Recall

In the occupied Donetsk region, more than 5,000 children have joined the Russian militarized organization "Unarmy". The occupiers are planning to hold military training for children at the training grounds of Crimea together with contract soldiers.